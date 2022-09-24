PFG Advisors Has $225,000 Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $57.39 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

