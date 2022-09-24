PFG Advisors Has $237,000 Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 76.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $885,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

LIT stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.