PFG Advisors Has $238,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $187.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.36. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

