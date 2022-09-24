PFG Advisors Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

