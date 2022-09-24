PFG Advisors Has $289,000 Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $70.42.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

