PFG Advisors Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

