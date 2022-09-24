PFG Advisors Has $328,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day moving average of $248.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.11 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.