PFG Advisors Has $4.90 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PFG Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

