PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

