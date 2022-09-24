PFG Advisors Invests $215,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $29.33.
