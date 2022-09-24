PFG Advisors Invests $331,000 in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,048.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,282,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,786,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,048.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,853 shares of company stock worth $8,956,861. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 3.0 %

FNA stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.75.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

