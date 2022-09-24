PFG Advisors Makes New $167,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFVI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 125.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CFVI stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

In related news, insider Cfac Holdings Vi, Llc bought 1,159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,590,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

