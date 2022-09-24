PFG Advisors Makes New $212,000 Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

