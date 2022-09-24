PFG Advisors Purchases 1,541 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
BCX opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
