PFG Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.41%.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

