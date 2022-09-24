PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

OHI opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

