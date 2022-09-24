PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,630.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $157.20.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.