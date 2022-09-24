PFG Advisors Sells 1,357 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

