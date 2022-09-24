PFG Advisors Sells 2,011 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 406,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 355,131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,179,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,963,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $44.08 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

