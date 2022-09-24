PFG Advisors Sells 206 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

