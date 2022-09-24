PFG Advisors Sells 335 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SiTime were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.81. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

