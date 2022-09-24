PFG Advisors Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 65,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,122,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.51 and a 1-year high of $109.96.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

