PFG Advisors Takes $236,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

