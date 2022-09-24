Planning Center Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $235.20 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.