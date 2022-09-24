Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.98

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.98 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 1750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 16.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

