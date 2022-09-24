Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $235.20 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

