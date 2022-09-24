Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

NYSE PLD opened at $108.60 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

