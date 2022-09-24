QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,040 shares of company stock worth $14,795,298 in the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

