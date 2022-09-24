R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 11.6% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $235.20 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

