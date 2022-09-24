Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.09

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.09 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

