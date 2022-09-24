Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.09

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.09 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

