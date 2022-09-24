Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,229,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,850,000 after buying an additional 29,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIC. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ROIC opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

