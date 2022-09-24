Retirement Planning Group Has $212,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 171,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

