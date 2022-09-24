Rick Hamilton Sells 2,540 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $103,606.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,635.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

