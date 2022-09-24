Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $187,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 125,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,022,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,689,093,000 after purchasing an additional 242,369 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,911,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.27 and its 200 day moving average is $272.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $235.20 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

