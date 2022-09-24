SAM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 57,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 31,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

