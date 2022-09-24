Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.61

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 9103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

