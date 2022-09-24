Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

