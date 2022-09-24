Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

