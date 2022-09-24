SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

