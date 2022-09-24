ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,247,696. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Shares of SWAV opened at $252.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 172.66 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $314.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

