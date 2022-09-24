Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

