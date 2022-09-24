Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.69

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.69 and last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 2053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

