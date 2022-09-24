State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,305 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,829,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

