State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,315 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,332,000 after buying an additional 427,868 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,968,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 271,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of WRE opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.