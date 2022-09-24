State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,020 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 754.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

