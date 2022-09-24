State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PBF Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

PBF Energy stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

