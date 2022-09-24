State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.38 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $17.71 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

