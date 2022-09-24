State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 215 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

