Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

