Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.47 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

